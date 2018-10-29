Clear

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

We'll start the last few days of October dry with sunshine but clouds will beging increasing by tonight.

Posted: Mon Oct 29 03:32:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 03:37:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Detailed Forecast: We'll start the last few days of October dry with sunshine but clouds will beging increasing by tonight. Tuesday looks to bring a mainly cloudy sky, but temperatures will get a boost, too. By the middle of the week rain will begin moving in; Halloween will bring scattered showers. The weather looks to stay unsettled through the end of the week. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

