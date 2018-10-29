Speech to Text for pumpkin works last day

the war on terror. people across the valley are saying goodbye to a longstanding family tradition. while many pumpkin patches are preparing to close for the season... one is closing for good. today was the last day for pumpkin works in paris, illinois. news 10s garrett brown was there and spoke with those taking in the fun one last time. it's new for you on nightwatch. [take pkg incue: "what started off..." outcue: soc duration:1:43] <what started off as a hog and grain farm has grown into a community staple. ranging from corn mazes to pumpkin chucking pumpkin works has done it all. but now just like the leaves in the fall the legacy of this farm has come to an end. jason wallace was one of hundreds who came to pumpkin works' final day. owners paul and sherry staley have operated the farm for twenty-six years... and wallace says he's been here for almost every one. he brought his family... not just because it's close to home... but because of the family atmosphere. "a place for good clean fun. a place where the whole family can come from the little ones, all the way to the old men and have a good time." the staleys are retiring after this season. thousands of people have walked through this concrete tunnel since their work began. they say they're happy to have been the source of so many great memories over the years. "its been really nice to see the the young kids grow up coming. and then they bring their kids back here. it's going to be a little sad to see that go." even the workers who help with all the activities are sadden by the news. but for many they say they were honored to be part of a long standing tradition. "i way have helped you and your kinds onto a wagon. its definitely something that im proud of and something i'll remember for the rest of my life." the future of pumpkin works may be coming to an end. but families like the wallace's just hope others will continue where this place has left off. wallace says, "the spirit of it. the spirit of good clean holiday fun will carry on somewhere else." a spirt of fall family fun that will never be forgotten. in paris garrett brown, news 10.>