is still greatly missed. the knightsville, indiana war memorial is getting what some say is a much needed face lift. an open house and re-dedication was held today. knightsville eagle scout hunter strain started the renovation project. he says it took him months to get everthing finished. strain says it's something he saw that needed to be fixed. [take sot incue: "i see it..." outcue: "...they've done." duration:0:17] <"i see it all the time i mean i come here for family events i run by here and i see it all the time and it was in such a bad state i figured it needed fixed up." "it shows me that there's still young people that take pride in this country and everything else and it shows the veterans their appreciation for what they've done."> the memorial recognizes veterans who served in world wars one and two... the korean and vietnam wars...