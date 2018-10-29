Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Oct 28 21:12:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 21:12:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

visit our website... wthitv.com partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to temperatures the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and temperatures will drop to partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and temperatures will drop to partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies night mostly tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and will take over clear skies night mostly tomorrow partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and temperatures will drop to the mid 40's. ---------------------------... --------------- ----------------- ---------------------------... e mid 40's. will drop to temperatures and will take over clear skies night mostly tomorrow upper 50's. will rise to the upper 50's.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny skies and partly cloudy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

One injured in trailer fire

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Vigil Planned, Locals React

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help