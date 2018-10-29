Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

visit our website... wthitv.com partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to temperatures the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and temperatures will drop to partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and temperatures will drop to partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies night mostly tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and will take over clear skies night mostly tomorrow partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the night and temperatures will drop to the lowe 40's. strong winds from sunday will calm down through the night. tomorrow will be sunny and calmer and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will take over and temperatures will drop to the mid 40's. ---------------------------... --------------- ----------------- ---------------------------... e mid 40's. will drop to temperatures and will take over clear skies night mostly tomorrow upper 50's. will rise to the upper 50's.