Blood Donations Needed

Blood Donations Needed

Posted: Sun Oct 28 21:05:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 21:05:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Blood Donations Needed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every two seconds someone in the united sates needs blood. with disasters like hurricane michael hitting the u-s... the need for blood is at an all time high. the american red cross held a blood drive today to help people like the victims of hurricane michael. this was also to maintain supply around the country. blood collected at blood drives like this one are sent to the areas that need it most. organizers explain... the main reason places hit by disasters need blood is because often their local collection centers and blood drives can be shut down for weeks on end. [take sot outcue: neighbors in need duration:0:08] "so it's awesome that individuals across the country have been stepping up with the american red cross to give blood and give back to their neighbors in need." now check out the information at the bottom of your screen. if you missed the blood drive today... you can still help. call or visit the red cross website for more information about how you can get involved. we will also have the information on our website... wthitv.com.
