Speech to Text for Vigil Planned, Locals React

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in indiana... governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff. this is to honor the victims of the shooting in pittsburgh. flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on wednesday. people all over are reacting to the tragedy including holocaust survivor eva kor. kor took to twitter to share her condolences. in the tweet she says... "let's resolve to stand up against all evil." eva kor created the eva kor evil." against all evil." eva kor created the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. heather) a terre haute business is calling for healing. oy vey bakery and deli posted this on it's facebook page. the jewish family business is located in terre haute. the post expresses devastation over the shooting in pittsburgh but goes on to say "let us heal the world." that message of healing will continue to be spread tomorrow in terre haute... a "stand against hate candle light vigil" is planned for tomorrow evening at 6:30. a gorup called "wabash valley in solidarity" is organizing the vigil. it will take place outside the vigo county courthouse. all are encouraged to come out and