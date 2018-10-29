Clear

Vigil Planned, Locals React

Vigil Planned, Locals React

Posted: Sun Oct 28 21:03:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 21:03:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Vigil Planned, Locals React

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in indiana... governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff. this is to honor the victims of the shooting in pittsburgh. flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on wednesday. people all over are reacting to the tragedy including holocaust survivor eva kor. kor took to twitter to share her condolences. in the tweet she says... "let's resolve to stand up against all evil." eva kor created the eva kor evil." against all evil." eva kor created the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. heather) a terre haute business is calling for healing. oy vey bakery and deli posted this on it's facebook page. the jewish family business is located in terre haute. the post expresses devastation over the shooting in pittsburgh but goes on to say "let us heal the world." that message of healing will continue to be spread tomorrow in terre haute... a "stand against hate candle light vigil" is planned for tomorrow evening at 6:30. a gorup called "wabash valley in solidarity" is organizing the vigil. it will take place outside the vigo county courthouse. all are encouraged to come out and
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny skies and partly cloudy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

One injured in trailer fire

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Vigil Planned, Locals React

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help