5K Run for Autism

Posted: Sun Oct 28 12:48:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 12:48:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

to a-l-s research. south vermillion students helped connect parents to resources for children with autism. and they did so with the help of costumes and the school track. the 5-k run for autism was saturday morning. national honor society students planned the event with a spooky theme. kids could trick-or-treat and parents could get information about autism resources in the area. [take sot incue: "so many more... outcue: "...with autism now." duration:0:10] "so many more kids are affected than ever before. it's frightening when you look at the statistics and you look at the trends in terms of the numbers of kids diagnosed with autism now." the money raised at this event will benefit the autism society of indiana and the south vermillion national honor society. students say they
