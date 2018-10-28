Speech to Text for election training

more than a hundred and forty volunteers are needed in vigo county alone to ensure you can cast your ballot on election day. it can be difficult to fill those positions so county leaders looked to area schools for help. news 10's garrett brown has more on efforts to train volunteers in tonight's election alert. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:36] < saturday morning the morris building in terre haute had a different kind of crowd. that's as high school students like sasha naui came for a different form of education. one that teaches them to work the polls. "they did a mock vote at terre haute north and i had voted before and they talked about how high school students could get involved. i hadn't really involved. i hadn't really heard about anywhere else." six students from vigo county turned out for the special training. it allows them to help work polling stations come election day. it's a solution to an issue the election office comes across every election season. "it is extremely difficult to find volunteers to come in and work. we actually rolled out a plan early in the year. went to all the high schools. out of all ninety-two counties in indiana vigo county is the only one that has a high school education program. these students hope they can be a leading example for other counties to follow suit as well. "i think its great. i think it would be amazing if other counties would do it to get younger kids, or teens, into so they can get an understanding of whats going around in their community." for these students they are happy to be given the opportunity to help. but they hope their actions will inspire others in the community to step forward as well. "it shows that we're progressive. that we're trying to make a difference and we're doing something new and also that they care about us so we're better when we are doing it later." inspiring the next generation one vote at time. in terre haute. garrett brown, news 10s.> election day is a little more than a week away. in vigo county... six more early voting locations will open soon. we will have that list on our website... wthitv.com.