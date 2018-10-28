Speech to Text for Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

if you need help paying for college -- listen up! tomorrow is college goal sunday. financial aid experts can help you file for students loans... and the help is free! representatives from all the local colleges and universities will be at ivy tech community college in terre haute tomorrow from 2 to 4pm. they can help you with the free application for federal student aid -- or fafsa -- form. the fafsa must be filed by april 15 to be eligible for indiana financial aid. students and parents should bring 20-17 tax and income information with them