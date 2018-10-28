Speech to Text for ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

area police have a warning after recent car thefts in terre haute. in tonight's crime alert... indiana state university police say a car and motorcycle were both stolen yesterday. police say the motorcycle was taken from an i-s-u parking lot... and a car was stolen from north 9th street. if you have any information about these cases you can contact university police. they remind