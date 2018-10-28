Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Scattered showers, then high winds for Sunday.

Posted: Sun Oct 28 07:00:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 07:00:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we have a wind advisory in effect until 7pm in indiana, 6pm in illinois. early showers roll through, but seeing some clearing into the afternoon. day time highs at 62. tonight slowly clearing out, but still breezy overnight. lows tonight down to 40. tomorrow sunshine rolls back into the valley with comfortable temperatures at 60 degrees.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

