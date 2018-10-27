Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through the night and temperatures will drop to the mid 40's tonight. showers early will move out throughout the night and temperatures will rise to the lower 60's tomorrow afternoon. it will be a windy day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. tomorrow night clouds will clear out and it will still be breezy. temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the lower 40's.