Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Oct 27 21:15:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 21:15:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

More clouds will move in through the night and temperatures will drop to the mid 40's tonight. Showers early will move out throughout the night and temperatures will rise to the lower 60's tomorrow afternoon. It will be a windy day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Tomorrow night clouds will clear out and it will still be breezy. Temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the lower 40's.
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Showers tomorrow, windy conditions on the way.
