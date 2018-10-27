Speech to Text for Paris beats Salem

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the field as well. over in illinois.. the road to the state finals is just beginning for high school football teams.. the first round kicks off today.. **in class 4-a.. the number 2 seed paris tigers hosting salem.. **2nd quarter.. coy landrum turns the corner and gets to the pylon.. touchdown.. paris up 14-7 at the half.. **3rd the half.. paris up 14-7 at touchdown.. paris up 14-7 at the half.. **3rd quarter.. nathan zorn touchdown run.. tigers up 21-7. **later in 3rd.. hunter newlin pass to sam mays.. touchdown tigers.. **still in 3rd.. newlin keeps it himself for the touchdown run.. big block by josh willmoth.. a big 3rd quarter lifts the tigers to the victory.. paris rolls 42-14.. tigers face effingham in the second round