Clear

Paris beats Salem

Tigers win 42-14.

Posted: Sat Oct 27 21:08:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 21:08:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Paris beats Salem

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the field as well. over in illinois.. the road to the state finals is just beginning for high school football teams.. the first round kicks off today.. **in class 4-a.. the number 2 seed paris tigers hosting salem.. **2nd quarter.. coy landrum turns the corner and gets to the pylon.. touchdown.. paris up 14-7 at the half.. **3rd the half.. paris up 14-7 at touchdown.. paris up 14-7 at the half.. **3rd quarter.. nathan zorn touchdown run.. tigers up 21-7. **later in 3rd.. hunter newlin pass to sam mays.. touchdown tigers.. **still in 3rd.. newlin keeps it himself for the touchdown run.. big block by josh willmoth.. a big 3rd quarter lifts the tigers to the victory.. paris rolls 42-14.. tigers face effingham in the second round
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Showers tomorrow, windy conditions on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

Image

Northview wins semi-state

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken