XC State finals

it comes.> several valley athletes competing in the state finals right here in terre haute.. it's the cross country championship out at lavern gibson.. greencastle's emma wilson goes wire-to-wire as the champion.. she's the first repeat-winner in more than a decade.. barr-reeve's mckenna pruett.. south's lily barton and shakamak's jacy collins all showing out for their schools in the girls race.. in the boys contest.. a pair of south runners made the field.. sophomore cael light finished 26th.. a good position for the young runner with two years to go.. matt gambill also running for the braves finished in the top