XC State finals

Emma Wilson repeats as girls winner.

Posted: Sat Oct 27 21:06:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 21:06:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for XC State finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it comes.> several valley athletes competing in the state finals right here in terre haute.. it's the cross country championship out at lavern gibson.. greencastle's emma wilson goes wire-to-wire as the champion.. she's the first repeat-winner in more than a decade.. barr-reeve's mckenna pruett.. south's lily barton and shakamak's jacy collins all showing out for their schools in the girls race.. in the boys contest.. a pair of south runners made the field.. sophomore cael light finished 26th.. a good position for the young runner with two years to go.. matt gambill also running for the braves finished in the top
