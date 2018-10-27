Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve returns to state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's come true.> **barr-reeve made it this far last season.. the vikings look to do one better in the semi-state against lutheran.. **1st set.. anna ballengee goes off the block for the kill.. vikings roll in the 1st set.. 25-9.. **to the 2nd.. great dig by thompson.. ballengee cross court.. roll again in set 2.. **vikings going for the sweep.. ballengee again.. back corner.. vikes unchallenged.. **later in the set.. hannah graber finishes things off.. the vikings throttle indy lutheran in the semi-state.. barr-reeve wins in straight sets to advance to the state finals.. [take sot outcue: ...as it comes." duration:0:16] < oh it's awesome! it's amazing and i'm so glad that my team get's the oppurtunity. i cannot wait to go to state.> < we take everyday one at a time. and our motto all year has been bounce and we're just gonna bounce it to next weekend and we're just gonna take it