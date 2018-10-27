Clear

Barr-Reeve returns to state

Vikings sweep Lutheran at semi-state.

Posted: Sat Oct 27 21:06:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 21:06:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve returns to state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's come true.> **barr-reeve made it this far last season.. the vikings look to do one better in the semi-state against lutheran.. **1st set.. anna ballengee goes off the block for the kill.. vikings roll in the 1st set.. 25-9.. **to the 2nd.. great dig by thompson.. ballengee cross court.. roll again in set 2.. **vikings going for the sweep.. ballengee again.. back corner.. vikes unchallenged.. **later in the set.. hannah graber finishes things off.. the vikings throttle indy lutheran in the semi-state.. barr-reeve wins in straight sets to advance to the state finals.. [take sot outcue: ...as it comes." duration:0:16] < oh it's awesome! it's amazing and i'm so glad that my team get's the oppurtunity. i cannot wait to go to state.> < we take everyday one at a time. and our motto all year has been bounce and we're just gonna bounce it to next weekend and we're just gonna take it
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Showers tomorrow, windy conditions on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

Image

Northview wins semi-state

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken