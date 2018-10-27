Clear

Northview wins semi-state

Knights sweep Silver Creek

Posted: Sat Oct 27 21:05:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 21:05:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

good good evening.. the northview volleyball seniors watched in 20-14.. they were in 8th grade when the knights made the program's first ever state finals appearance.. and today.. this group gets its own chance.. **the knights in the 3-a semi-state down at jasper.. taking on silver creek.. **1st set.. alli cook with the nice pass.. kambree lucas kill down the near line.. northview takes set one 25-19.. **2nd set.. knights switching things up.. lucas with the dump.. knight 25-21 take a 2-0 lead.. **3rd.. madeline sinders swings madeline sinders swings from middle.. off block kill.. knights up early.. **later.. jenny lundy puts it on ice.. major power on display.. the knights take the set and the match.. northview is state finals bound with a 3-0 sweep of bound with a state finals bound with a 3-0 sweep of the dragons.. the knights are living the dream.. [take sot outcue: ...that's come true." duration:0:16] < oh my gosh, it's unreal. the last team to get here was my sister's team so it's such a huge honor to follow in her footsteps and be there again.> < it's our dream come true. like, ever since we started the season, even during summer work outs, our dream was to go to state and
