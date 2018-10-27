Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Cloudy and cool, with rain tomorrow.

today we'll see times of both sun and clouds, but looking to stay dry. day time highs still below average, at 56. tonight the sky turns mostly cloudy, but still staying cool and dry overnight. tomorrow a chance for rain makes its way back into the valley, with the better chance earlier in the day. into the afternoon the wind picks up and it will be breezy. day time highs tomorrow at 60.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

