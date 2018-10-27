Speech to Text for Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

welcome back welcome back to in the zone... a year ago many thought sullivan had a team that could contend for a sectional title, the arrows though were upset in the sectional semifinals... sullivan has another good team this year, their eight and two and have really flown under the radar... maybe that's what the arrows need as they pursue the programs first ever sectional championshp... sullivan tonight on the road at monrovia... on this wet night sullivan goes to their ground game, why not when you have jakeb skinner.. he rumbles deep into monrovia territory. he had 126 on th ground. jack conner finds daylan curtis.....curtis parents liked him being on the in the zone last week . i hope the dvr tonight's show because he's on again.....nice run after the catch by curtis..... same drive...conner the play action. monrovia bites on it..... touchdown jackson shake.....sullivan 7--0.. conner threw for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns.....beautiful deep ball by conner to a wide op en kyle vernelson who hauls in the score... sullivan wins big 27-7....arrows will try to bring home the programs very first sectional title next week when they host tri-west.... linton tonight tries to avoid being eliminated in the sectionals in back to back years for the first time since 2005 and 2006.. **the miners host state powerhouse evansville mater dei.. **3rd quarter.. wildcat hand off john mcgrew.. touchdown.. 20-7 mater dei.. **later.. cole happe passing.. forced out of the pocket.. throw on the run to austin wulff.. touchdown.. **4th quarter.. miners trick play.. devyn robertson throwing back to his quarterback.. trey goodman big gain.. linton pulls a little bit closer late.. but the miners can't get it done tonight.. mater dei knocks linton out of the sectional.. wildcats win 40-21. **tall task for north knox.. warriors host defending 2a state champs southridge.... **1st quarter.. handoff to reece hammelman.. cuts back.. big gain for the warriors.. **later in the drive.. gavyn doane for the touchdown.. game tied 6-6.. **raiders possession.. colson montgomery on the quarterback run.. touchdown.. north knox couldn't hang around.. southridge moving on.. the raiders pick up a 40-22 victory.. hard to believe but this year marked year 10 for the sports 10 spirit award for the high school football season... we had another fun year with it....several student sectoins in the area were awesome, but its time now to announce this years winner... the northview knights time now for our smashes of the night.... north vermillion qb brennan ellis our subway play of the night.... jase dressler in double overtime scores what turns out to be the game-winner on the 10-yard run for terre haute south... bonus play of the night.... iu radio & television services as the chief videographer/chief editor/associate producer the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... north central qb - ty thompson - 213 yards - 4 tds north central rb - dawson basinger - 161 yards - 4 tds north vermillion - jonathan kilgore two pick-six's sullivan qb - jack conner - 194 passing, 3 tds th north qb - tristan elder - 4 tds 4 tds tristan elder