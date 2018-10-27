Clear

THS beats THN

Braves win in double overtime

Posted: Fri Oct 26 20:42:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 20:42:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

met in sectionals.... both teams told me earlier in the week it didn't really matter who they were playing, they just wanted to keep their seasons alive... while i agree with that, while i agree with that, everyone knowns there is still nothing like ending your rivals season.... round two between the braves and patriots took place at terre haute north this time.... north takes their first drive into the redzone, but coughs up the football....south lands on it, huge turnover..... north would force a south punt, get the ball back. tristan elder gets in on the one-yard qb sneak to give the patriots a seven-nothing lead... south's defense again making big plays.....jace russell fumbles the ball... braves darryl cooley with the scope and score to give south their first lead of the game... braves up were 17-7 at the half.... fourth quarter....collins turner and kc bender hook up for the second time in the game for a south touchdown....braves looking good up 24-10 with 8:19 to go in the game... north would need somethings to go there was if they were going to get back in this one.... how about this...tristan elder pass is deflected right into the hands of jace russell... he races 30 yards for the td, north down 24-17 with 5:43 to play.... north gets the ball back down a score...facing fourth and goal from the four with 32 seconds left... elder can't find anyone, he throws it to the goal line and james goulding somehow comes up with the catch in double coverage and just gets over the goal line for the td.... patriots get the p-a-t and force overtime at 24.....are you kidding me... in ot, north gets the ball first....once again fourth and goal and elder and goulding are money.....what a duo these two are..... north gets the extra point, their up 31-24... south has to score to force a second ot....jase dressler takes care of that.....he finds the corner of the endzone.. p-a-t good for south, we head to a second overtime... south ball first in second ot.....very first play dressler from 10 yards out, p-a-t no good...the senior stepped up big time in the extra session. so south is up 37-31....north needs a score and a extra point to win... patriots fourth and goal from the 15....elder had been magic on fourth down all game, but this time it runs out... his pass in the endzone is incomplete.....what a ballgame, south survives..... terre haute south wins a double overtime thriller 37-31.....its the braves first sectional win over the patriots since 2014.... no doubt south showed some tremendous effort tonight in their win... [take sot outcue: to get the win duration:0:16] duration:0:16]
