Speech to Text for Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or, "around" scho buses. "a kokomo, indiana boy says".. he wants to make friends and family "of fallen terre haute police officer rob pitts" "happy". he made "a special delivery" in terre haute this afternoon. news 10's.. "heather good".. joins us now.. "to explain". "heather"... //////// "7"-year-old "malachi" uses his lemonade stand to raise money in honor of fallen officers. most recently... he's sold his special lemonade for the family of terre haute officer "rob pitts". "malachi" and his parents delivered a check to terre haute police chief john plasse. "malachi" raised more than "25"-hundred dollars. that money will go to the "rob pitts memorial fund". [take sot incue: "i just think..." outcue: "...appreciate him." duration:0:18] //////// chief john plasse says, "i just think it's awesome for a boy as young as malachi to want to do something for someone else and we don't see that a lot in today's world but he stepped up in a big way and with the support of his parents. he's making a difference and we appreciate all that he did and we appreciate him." ///////// "malachi" has raised "12"-thousand dollars to date for "3"- indiana officers. tonight on news 10 nightwatch... you can hear from "malachi" about why he chooses to do this for police. back