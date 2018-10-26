Clear

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Posted: Fri Oct 26 15:33:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 15:33:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

halloween is halloween is almost here! you don't have to leave the hoosier state to experience some "haunted history." news 10 photojournalist john timm takes us on a scary trip to mitchell, indiana! [take pkg outcue: *door slams / fades to black* duration:4:08] <it's very unique.. there's no other house like this.. *nats/music* i've been with whisper estates for 8 years. the house was built at leat before 1890. *nats/music* the house's second owner.. dr. john gibbons. first owner.. george white.. when he retired, he when he retired, he sold the house retired, he when he retired, he sold the house to dr. john and jessie gibbons. you never know what you're going to get in this house. it's not just residual hauntings.. it's a whole lot paranomal events. *nats/music* we heard growls throughout the house.. we've had our names called.. we've heard footsteps.. doors will open up on their own and suddenly slam. we had heard singing but the house is also known for rachel. *nats/music* rachel's story.. christmas time 1912.. she came in to the parlor.. to sneak a look at christmas presents.. but something spooked her and she bumped into a table that had a lit candle on it. so this is rachel's room.. where they brought her after the fire. we have people.. who have felt a small child bouncing up and down on the bed. the giggle doll goes off on its own. the piano has played a couple of times.. this light was smacked violently one night.. this room is what we call big blacks room. dark shadows first appeared in this room. this is what we call dr. john gibbon's room. some of the things that happen.. people walk into this room.. massive stabbing migranes that stop when they step out of room.. taste of blood in the mouth.. i seen a big ball of light shoot across the room.. for me to come up here.. it scares the crap out of me.. there was a large growl.. whatever it was.. was right beside me.. let out this scream. i hardly ever come in this room anymore. *nats/music* the owner wanted people to come to the room.. i think the house enjoys that... as long as it's a good energy.. *nats/music* >
