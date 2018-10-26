Speech to Text for The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in vigo county. a landmark welcoming people to terre haute is getting a facelift! this story is new for you tonight at 6.. the "clabber girl baking powder" billboard sits along u-s 40, on the east side of town. it's been around for more than 80 years!!! "rose-hulman institute of technology" recently took over the land where the billboard sits. the university is working with clabber girl to restore the 44-foot long sign. the billboard was one of the first eletronic ones in the country! [take sot outcue: looked it's possible best.duration:0:09] so we knew we wanted to restore it, bring it back to its former glory // it's historical, it's exciting, it's something that people identify with terre haute.. so, we wanted to make sure it looked it's possible best. restoration work will start soon! you'll see crews trimming trees.. working on the wooden frame, and replacing the mechanics in the clock. local artist, becky