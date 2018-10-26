Speech to Text for Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from inside car] 'round and 'round they go! this is a first hand view from some intense and fast paced indiana state police emergency training today. indiana state police train once a year on how to drive at high speeds during emergencies. this afternoon police were doing high speed drills in vigo county. they say it helps them better understand what their police vehicles can do. they learn new techniques every year. but.. police aren't the only ones who need to take action during high speed situtations [take sot outcue: for the publicduration:0:15] matt ames: "the state law states to get to the right side of the roadway so we can get through. we could be going to a personal injury accident, we could be going to something like that and we are tyring to do with due regard because that's our number one priority is to get to the call safely so we can handle the situation for the public." police say they've had at least 50 state police officers go through their training site