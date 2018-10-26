Speech to Text for Early Voting in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

away didn't keep today's rain didn't keep voters away from the polls.. so far -- four thousand people have voted early in vigo county. with more election centers opening next week, those numbers will be on the rise. good evening and thanks for joining us... people are turning out early... some are concerned about specific races. news 10s garrett brown is live at the vigo county annex. that's where he's been today talking to local voters. this dreary weather may be unwanted. but voting officials say its driving up voting numbers. [take pkg outcue: "...really to vote."duration:1:03] < steve white was one of the dozens of vigo county residents who voted friday. he wanted to get his ballot cast before election day. "well i personally wanted to beat some of the crowds and was surprised when i came here to see how many cars were in the parking lot and the people. looks like there's a lot of people trying to do the same thing." from the state level.. to local races... people are playing close attention. the people i talked to were very interested in the u-s senate race for indiana. "you hear so much from mike braun and joe donnelly so that one stands out to me but there some important races locally." and locally.... the vigo county school board race is standing out. many voters are reflecting on what's best for corporation. "i think that the school board one is going to be really good in light of recent events that have happened with our school cooperation. i think it will be good to get some fresh faces in there." these voters just hope others will make their voices heard. "i just think its important as everyone's civic duty to get out and vote." "if you haven't done it go do it. it's a privilege really to go vote." > now next week six more locations will open up for early voting in vigo county. here is a list of those new centers. they include the booker t washington center.. and the west vigo community center. you can see this list at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute. i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to you.