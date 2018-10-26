Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: The Dagwood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a "a big "if" you have "if" you have "a big appetite" "a really big one".. "listen up"! "the fork in the road crew".. found a spot.. that makes a one-of-a-kind sandwich.. that you have to "see to believe". this one folks.. "is" a challenge. so, when "mike latta" and "ross rowling" got called out "to give it a shot".. well, the immediately ran over "to the meadows cafe" to take on a monster sandwich called "the dagwood". //////// /////// [take pkg outcue: stdduration:1:55] < nat//// fridge opening. that's ron mason at meadows cafe. nat/// now we build. it's lunch time and he's perparing two monster sandwiches for us to try. " dagwood would go to the refrigerator and he would make a sandwich out of the middle of the night out of all the leftoevers that was in the refrigerator, so and it was a pretty big sandwich....and our refrigerator is bigger." he got the idea for this mountain of food from the comic strip blondie, where a character named dagwood is known for his huge sandwiches. "oven roasted turkey, corned beef, ham, roast beef, four different cheeses, pepper jack, swiss,provalone, american. bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, on three slices of texas bread. oh yeah...and the egg...yes...the egg." when the dagwood is stacked up and served it weighs nearly 3 pounds, it's so big they have to use large toothpicks to hold it together. nat/// how do you eat it? that's not for me to decide. finally after watching ron make these monsters it was time to dig in. nat/// what a ya think jenny? you think he can eat it? i think he can eat it. nat/// what ya think? it's good. nat//// i got this. nat/// it's like the size of your head....hold it up there nat/// nicely done. i made fairly quick work of my sandwich. "there's been a couple dozen people in here and you are the third one i have seen eat it....and the fries ." after i finished of mine....that's when ross started to hit a wall. nat/// to much triptophan in the turkey it's taking me out. nat/// i think i'm gonna tap out...i talked to much smack again. "he gave it a go....i thought he was going to make it...almost." nat/// you're not looking so good there buddy....it's a big sandwich ....and i'm just a little man. in terre haute with the fork in the road, mike latta news 10.> //////// so, do "you" think.. you so, do "you" so, do "you" think.. you so, do "you" think.. you have what it takes "to finish-off the dagwood"? head on over to our website.. where you can find-out "the hours of operation" and "lots of other information" for the meadoes cafe".. that's at wthitv.com. /////// "news