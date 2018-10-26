Speech to Text for Washington kids learn about the legal system

2nd appeals". is court of "the indiana "the indiana court of appeals". is the 2nd highest court of law "in the state of indiana". "today".. "that court" resided in washington, indiana. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. what brought "the court" to the smal town.. and how it involves "your kids". /////// [take pkg incue: "teaching students... outcue: ...news 10." duration:1:44] <"teaching students about the judicial system can be a tough task. however today members from the indiana court of appeals heard a real case here at washington high school in washington indiana. all the while being watched by high school students." hundreds of students filled the auditorium inside washington high school friday morning. one of those students.. macy brandenburg. "it's such an odd thing to see something so important here in our high school. like this is a big deal. this isn't something a lot of people get to experience." "appeals on wheels" is the indiana court of appeals way of teaching students about the court system. but friday's demonstration was unique. it was a real appeal. "this gives us the opportunity to go out into the local communities around the state. and hopefully provide an example through a live case." today's case was brian harold connor vs. the state of indiana. real judges and real lawyers dealing with a real appeal. giving these students real world exeperience. "i think it's important for our kids to kind of see, kind of get that civic minded perspective as to what is behind everything. why are some of these things that are being discussed and talked about so important. how does the legal system work." the experience gave students like brandenburg first hand knowledge of the law. "i watch a lot of court room tv shows. it's just a different experience seeing it in front of you." "the goal of appeals on wheels is to visit every indiana county. currently they only have about ten more counties to go. in washington, gary brian news 10."> //////