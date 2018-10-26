Speech to Text for School bus safety week wraps up

"as school buses" carry our children back-and-forth to school.. "police say".. they also need "your help" in making sure "th get to where they need to go safely". "statistics".. point to school buses.. as one of the safest forms of transportation in the country. but "indiana state police say".. that does "not" stop people from being "neglient around them". "in indiana".. "officials say".. "25"-hundred "stop arm violations" "are committed on average". that's why "police" are out and about "doing special patrols" and "looking for violations". /////// [take sot outcue: around a school busduration:0:12] //////// "if the roadway is not divided by a concrete barrier or a grassy median, everyone must stop at that time for the school bus. another thing that we're looking at as well is that people need to be patient when you're around a school bus." //////// "today".. wraps-up "school bus safety week". it's "a national push" to educate people about driving and riding