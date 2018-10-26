Speech to Text for Officials warn of Price is Right Scam

"a scam alert".. that "you" need to be aware of. "the vigo county sheriff's office says".. folks have reported "receiving calls" from people "claiming to be from the price is right game show". "the representative" tells the caller.. that they have a chance to win "large sums of money" and "are given information about flights to the show". these calls "are scams"