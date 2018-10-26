Speech to Text for Property stolen from Terre Haute store recovered

"in prison".. "if convicted. "a domestic complaint".. turns into "a burglary investigation". "multiple police agencies" responded "to a clinton home" "for a domestic disturbance". inside the home.. they found "a box of stolen merchandise". "those goods" were reportedly taken "from kadel's hallmark" in north terre haute. and "police" also learned "of more stolen items" that wer stashed "in some nearby woods". "hugh carpenter the 2nd" was arrested "on felony charges" "of possession of stolen items" "kadel's hallmark" was able to recover the merchandise.. all valued at nearly "33"-hundred-dollars.