Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers show up again on sunday a high at 59. have a great weekend. w now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. midday of "your" a quick check