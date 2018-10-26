Clear

All You Need to Know for Friday

Friday, October 26th

a postal facility in opa-locka, florida is the focus of an intense investigation this morning. that's where sources tell cbs news - some of the suspected bombs sent to some prominent democrats were processed. investigators say 10 devices in similar packaging were sent to eight people. they're looking at video footage at mail facilities and stores. the suspected bombs are being examined at an fbi lab. coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning…the search for a suspect as the investigation intensifies - plus a top bomb expert weighs-in on the devices. /// as you and your kids prepare for halloween -- don't forget to make sure the little ghosts and goblins can be seen. that means having reflective or glowing items with their costumes. that includes things like glow sticks -- or light up buckets. but -- there are many different options. you can find a list of trick or treat times on our website. just search "trick or treat" on wthi tv dot com. /// happening tomorrow - drug take back day at terre haute's meadows shopping center. "chances and services for youth", "terre haute police", and "drug free vigo county" will be "on hand" to properly dispose of medications that you no longer need. you can also get "important personal documents shredded" for free. it's from "10"-until-"2" p-m. to learn "what will" and "will 'not' be accepted" - go to our website wthi-tv-dot-com. /// people in a north side terre haute neighborhood are voicing their opposition to a proposed dollar general store. it would be located on clinton street -- next door to the otter creek fire department. now -- one man has started a petition. those who have signed it say they are concerned with lower property values -- water runoff -- traffic and the store affecting local businesses. if you'd like to sign the petition -- go to our website. there are also copies to sign in both "fox's grocery" and the "pit stop". a public hearing will be held on the topic at the next area planning meeting november 7th. /// plans are underway for terre haute's fifth starbucks. it would be part of a new strip mall o terre haute's east side. you'll find it on state road 46 and new margaret drive. that's in front of meijer. there will be a drive-thru at this location as well. it could be open by next fall. /// the vigo county school corporation's lastest community meeting -- was held last night at fuqua elementary school. we found the public interacting with teachers and staff from several vigo county schools. the next session is scheduled for monday. they'll be held at hoosier prairie -- lost creek and meadows elementary. //// tomorrow - the ouabache land conservancy will hold the otter creek township cleanup at the otter creek fire department. it starts at 8:30 a.m. and there will be three dumpsters. organizers say tires, hazardous waste, and electronics will "not" be collected. they say it is a good idea to get to the clean up early. the cleanup will end at noon tomorrow. organizers say if the dumpsters fill up early - the event will end early too.
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

