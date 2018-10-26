Clear

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Plan for widespread showers for your Friday as low pressures glides south of the area.

Posted: Fri Oct 26 03:22:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 03:33:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

areas may reach 50 today. the rain begins to slow down tonight, lows drop to 41. then, mid 50s tomorrow under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers possible sunday a high at 59. have a great weekend. widespread showers today - with temperatures steady in the 40s. a few areas may reach 50 today. the rain begins to slow down tonight, lows drop to 41. then, mid 50s tomorrow under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers possible sunday a high at 59. have a great weekend. widespread showers today - with temperatures steady in the 40s. a few areas may reach 50 today. the rain begins to slow down tonight, lows drop to 41. then, mid 50s tomorrow under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers possible widespread showers today - with temperatures steady in the 40s. a few areas may reach 50 today. the rain begins to slow down tonight, lows drop to 41. then, mid 50s tomorrow under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers possible sunday a high at 59. have a great weekend. widespread showers today - with temperatures steady in the 40s. a few areas may reach 50 today. the rain begins to slow down tonight, lows drop to 41. then, mid 50s tomorrow under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers possible sunday a high at 59. have a great weekend. the ouabache land conservancy will hold a community clean-up in the otter creek township area tomorrow. storm team 10's brady harp spoke with an organizer about how neighborhood widespread showers today - with temperatures steady in the 40s. a few areas may reach 50 today. the rain begins to slow down tonight, lows drop to 41. then, mid 50s tomorrow under a mainly cloudy sky, a few sprinkles may stick around. lows tomorrow night at 41. scattered showers possible sunday a high at 59. have a great weekend.
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

Image

New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal