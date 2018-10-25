Clear

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Posted: Thu Oct 25 20:31:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 20:31:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

rain likely, cloudy, with a low around 45. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. friday rain before 11am, then showers, mainly between 11am and 3pm. high near 50. north northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday night a chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 41. north northwest wind around 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%.
