Speech to Text for A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain likely, cloudy, with a low around 45. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. friday rain before 11am, then showers, mainly between 11am and 3pm. high near 50. north northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday night a chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 41. north northwest wind around 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tonight rain likely, cloudy, with a low around 45. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. friday rain before 11am, then showers, mainly between 11am and 3pm. high near 50. north northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday night a chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 41. north northwest wind around 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%.