Speech to Text for Otter Creek Cleanup

a local organization is working to help keep the otter creek watershed clean. the ouabache land conservancy is holding a community clean-up in the otter creek township area this weekend. storm team 10's brady harp spoke with an organizer about how neighborhood clean-ups help otter creek. [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:32] <brady: "organizers of the otter creek township clean-up say events like these get them closer to the larger goal of keeping the otter creek watershed clean." evan boyer: "if they want to help they can come from anywhere. " the oubache land conservancy is hosting a community wide clean up in the otter creek area. the group is working to keep the watershed clean. boyer: "what you see at mill dam is just a drop in the bucket to how big this watershed is." organizers of the clean up say the watershed suffers from garbage dumping from the surround areas. boyer: "it's dependant to where you are at. people from all neighborhood dump trash sometimes. we are actually involved in a 319 watershed planning grant and we've been doing water testing on otter creek and its watershed." the group says the water could be improved in otter creek and they need help from the community. the otter creek fire department will have dumpsters saturday morning and will be accepting trash from residents. they say they will begin collecting trash at 8:30 am. boyer: "they had one in the spring and filled five dumpsters. we only have three and we aren't anticipating as much demand but we don't know." organizers say they will not accept tires, hazardous waste, or electronics. they say if the dumpsters fill up early - the clean-up will too. brady: "organizers say you need to meet here at the otter creek fire department saturday morning. they say the event will last until noon. in vigo county, brady harp storm team 10.">