Speech to Text for Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

halloween is a fun time for children around the country. here in terre haute it can also be a healthy time. the terre haute children's museum partnered with the "rural health innovation collaborative" . together they hosted the healthy halloween spooktacular. it took place tonight at the museum. 20 organizations from around the community set up stations. the kids visited each one dressed up in their halloween costumes. organizers say it was a great way to have fun.... all while learning more about healthy living. [take sot outcue: a great eventduration:0:09] 'kids leave here knowing different things that they didn't know before. they have a great time. it's a great event." for a list of other fun halloween activities, head over to our website. w-t-h-i-tv