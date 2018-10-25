Speech to Text for War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in that area. he survived 81 days of terror.. and tonight he shared his story with the wabash valley. jonathan alpeyrie is a french american photojournalist. he spoke at the candles museum tonight in terre haute. there he shared his story. in 20-13 rebels captured him while he was on assignment in syria. he was bound, blindfolded and beaten for nearly 3 months until his release. he spoke to an audience about forgiveness... and the strength of the human spirit. [take sot outcue: come out aliveduration:0:10] 09:07:59,17 "you find out a lot about yourself in these circumstances, and you actually find out your stronger than you actually think you are and you actually do pull through and come out alive." alpeyrie wrote a book about his experiences. it's called "the shattered lens: a war photographer's true story of captivity and survival in syria." tonight was part of the candles museum "be