Speech to Text for New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

meeting november 7th. parents and lawmakers agree... the hoosier state is behind when it comes to keeping foster children safe. now... 12 new bills are being worked on to raise standards. news 10's heather good has more on how the proposals could impact hoosier children. local foster mom and advocate -- kristi cundiff -- tells me change is needed... and these 12 bills could be the change... and have a significant impact on how the state handles foster kids. [take pkg incue: "foster mom kristi..." outcue: "...at the statehouse." duration:1:50] < foster mom kristi cundiff is hard at work inside this wabash valley clothing closet -- preparing for what foster families will need this season. she's also been meeting with indiana lawmakers... to ensure parents like her have the access and tools they need to protect hoosier kids. kristi cundiff says, "they want to know what the solution is. what can we do? what do we have to pass to solve this problem to solve this problem to keep children safe in indiana?" 12 new bills are being worked on right now to get ready for next session. cundiff -- and other foster parents met with state senator jim merritt in indianapolis. the group is pushing for what's called "first right of choice" legislation. it would give foster families the opportunity to take a child back if they re-enter the system. state senator merritt took to facebook to explain... jim merritt says, "if you are a foster parent of a child, a baby and the birth mother becomes eligible if you will or ready to take the child back, if for some reason there's a failure there the original foster parent does not get the child back, they just have to get back in line and we have to change that." foster parents are also backing a bill that would give them say at a child's court appearance. it would allow them to fill out a foster parent court report. the document would be included in a child's record and presented to the judge. "it's an accountability piece but it's also a voice for foster parents that they've never had in court." cundiff says -- right now -- judges and prosecutors primarily get information through the department of child services. "they only know what's being reported to them and you have a child who spends eighty percent of their live with a foster parent day by day by day but we're not hearing from who they're spending all their time with." cundiff says she is optimistic real change could happen this year with bipartisan support at the statehouse.> the foster parent bill of rights is almost complete. a law was passed last session requiring