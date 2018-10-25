Clear

Shane Meehan

14-year-old chasing world record

Posted: Thu Oct 25 15:42:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 15:42:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Shane Meehan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wabash valley has always had great athletes..... we have one right now that hasn't even reached high school yet reached high hasn't even right now that we have one athletes..... we have one right now that hasn't even reached high school yet who's already a state and national champion, and chasing a world record! [take pkg outcue: can say that duration:1:22] << 14-year old shane meehan may have a babyface, but don't let it fool you.....when he steps in barrett's gym in terre haute he lifts like a grown man! "he has natural strength, but he has this desire to be the best he can be." it hasn't taken long to see shane has a special talent. he's been a competitive weight lifter in the united weight lifter competitive he's been a competitive weight lifter in the united states power lifting association for about a year . he's already a state champ in squat, deadlift and bench press...in fact he holds state records now in the squat and deadlift. "it challenges me" being a state champ wasn't enough for shane, he wanted more and got it. next he become a national champ in the deadlift and squat. "i thought i could do it if i keep putting work in here." the work wasn't done for shane after that. he had his eyes set on a bigger prize, how about a world record. yes, you heard me right. this weekend in dayton, ohio the west vigo eighth grade middle school student will try to break the 14-year old world record in deadlift at 350. "want it bad." "he's on verge of setting a world record. how many kids can say that.">> here's
