Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

[take sot outcue: are trying again duration:0:06] "i really do think the neighbors feel like they're being bullied. i mean you've said no twice and here you are trying again." a new store is in the works on terre haute's northside. but people in the area.. aren't happy about it. good evening and thanks for joining us. this new store is a dollar general... the property is on clinton street in north terre haute. it's near the otter creek fire department. work is already underway to make the store a reality. news 10s garrett brown is live at the site. he explains why some neighbors are saying "not in my back yard." [take live name: garrett live] this will be the third attempt at placing a dollar general along this road. it's a project very little knew about until just last week. as people find out... they're expressing concern. [take pkg outcue: "...through the neighborhood."duration:1:25] < for twelve years the pit stop has been the neighborhood's go to store. owner beth west recently heard the news about a dollar general down the street. west.. like others.. is frustrated. "i was very dismayed but i kind of felt resigned because i knew the property they picked was already zoned commercial. so i was very disheartened." a petition rests on her counter... dave myles created it. he lives with his wife.. down the street from the site. "we're very concerned about the dollar general being built across the street. there have been two other attempts to build one on this road which were unsuccessful." the property has been zoned as commercial since 1998. vigo county area planning officials say the company has gone through all the proper channels. but myles is still worried about the effects of the business. ranging from lowering property values, water runoff, traffic... and more.. "i'm afraid they'll see such a sharp decline in business that we could possibly lose them. which they have been in their neighborhood for years and years." until then west is going to continue doing what she loves most -- serving those in the community. "i'm so very grateful the business and the support they've showed us for the past twelve years and i hope we can continue to earn their support through the neighborhood." > [take live name: garrett live] there will be a hearing involving the project at the next area planning commission meeting. it will take place november seventh and will be open to the public. we have a link to the petition on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown. back to