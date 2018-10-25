Speech to Text for De'Avion Washington

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one week from today the indiana state men's basketball team will hit the floor for a home exhibition game against rose-hulman.... the sycamores this afternoon were practicing at the hulman center, as they continue to get ready for the upcoming season.... star jordan barnes dominated practice today, what a shot by the isu guard..... with transfers cooper neese and christian williams out until december there is playing time available, one guy who hopes to take advantage of that is freshman de'avion washington... the former terre haute south star is happy to have the opportunity to play right away.... [take sot outcue: be able to help us duration:0:19] <<very excited. feel like i put in a lot of work in the offseason on my jump shot. still trying to improve my ball handling. love being around him. he's worked awfully hard. he's gotten himself into a lot better shape. once he learns the pace of play and just how hard you have to play all the time. i think he'll really be able to help