Speech to Text for Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

treat. halloween is just around the corner. and if you're taking your kids trick or treating safety is probably the number one thing on your mind. you might be thinking about the candy or strangers. but--it's important to make sure that your kids can be seen in the dark. that means having reflective or glowing items with their costumes. those can be things like glow sticks-- or light up buckets. but -- there are many different options. with all the excitement, it can be easy to forget. [take sot outcue: trick or treating duration:0:14] sometimes you don't think about those things. you're thinking just about the costumes. so we want to make sure that you're remembering the light up necklaces, the light up buckets everything as far as safety. that halloween isn't just about candy and the trick or treating. we've put together a list of trick or treat times on our website. just search "trick or treat" on