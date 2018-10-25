Speech to Text for Keeping your pets safe in the cold

temperatures" "cold "cold temperatures" are settlin in. and "that change".. creates challenges for our pets. the storm team's "chris piper".. explains.. how you can keep them "safe". ///////// < [take pkg incue: temperatures are dropping outcue: soc duration:1:24] temperatures are dropping here in the wabash valley, which means we need to be paying a little bit more attention to our furry friends. with many nights getting below the freezing mark, we need to be taking care of our pets. sarah valentine works for the terre haute humane society, she says there are some simple things you can do. "one of them is just making sure they have proper shelter. the first thing would be putting straw in a dog house. if necessary, it acts as an insulator, helps keep them warm." but she says they also need more than a warm place to sleep. "making sure that you're properly feeding them and giving them water in the morning and the evening so their water is not frozen." valentine also says there are a few signs they will show, which means they need a little extra help. "so they may just be laying around more, you may see a change in their eyes, they may be a little glazed over. if they're not really eating or drinking, those are signs that you're going to want to get them at least inside, if not to the vet." and as the seasons change, we need to remember just how hard cold temperatures can be on animals. "this is the transitional period, so we have to be paying attention, being mindful. you know, it's warm during the day but then the evening, sometimes we may forget about that it's getting pretty cold out." and by being prepared now, it will become a habit by the time winter hits. many of these items can be bought from your local store, or can be as simple as finding an old blanket in your house to keep your pets warm. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. > ////////