Masters Partnership at Crane

Posted: Thu Oct 25 14:31:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 14:31:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Masters Partnership at Crane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"westgate "westgate academy" announces "big news". and it's "2"-fold! news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how a new partnership is designed.. to inspire the future work force of "crane". //////// [take pkg outcue: std duration:1:11] <"stem programs in the wabash valley have been accelerating over the last few years. now thanks to a new partnership, your graduating students could be getting international accreditation." a large crowd gathered at westgate academy this morning. officals from crane, purdue, and cranfield university from the united kingdom were in attendance. purdue and cranfield announced a defense engineering and technology masters degree program. the program features "6"-courses from both colleges. each course lasts "1"-week. students spend "40"-hours in each course. once completing the program.. students receive dual credits from both colleges. captain mark oesterreich.. commanding officer of crane naval base.. says programs like these are essential for inspiring new students. inspiring new students. "the more academic type activities that we can bring in with some expertise kind of brings the 'wow they work on really cool things at crane, i want to work there.'" "officials with cranfield university say they hope this is just the first step in expanding relationships in the united states. in daviess county, gary brian news
