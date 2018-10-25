Clear

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Posted: Thu Oct 25 14:23:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 14:23:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"next fall". "the vigo county public library".. has been around since 18-82. now.. it's celebrating "another year of achievement" "with a big award'! "the library" has received "the outstanding library award!" "the indiana library federation" gives "the award" each year. it recognizes libraries "for exceeding users expectations" or, "for expansions and improvements". /////// [take sot incue: ".... outcue: for our community. duration:0:08] //////// "for us to receive this, and to receive the backing from so many community partners in our area, it's just an honor... and it's a ... it's a really big win for our community." /////// "the library" has several programs for the community. they're a big part "of why" the library received the award. we'll tell you more about these programs.. coming-up at "6" right
