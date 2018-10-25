Speech to Text for New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

too. "the girl scouts organization".. is trying to clear-up some confusion. "leaders" recently launched a campaign. it says.. "if your girl wants to be a scout.. make sure "she's a girl scout". this all stems from a change "in the boy scout organization". "last year".. "that group" began accepting "girls". "girl scout leaders say".. this has led some parents to think the "2"-groups "are now the same". "local leaders".. tell us.. that's "not" the case. /////// [take sot outcue: girl sensitive wayduration:0:08] 22:18:42,18 ////// "it's vastly different because of the way we design our curriculum and the way really reach to serve our girls in a girl sensitive way." ////// "leaders say".. it provides all the resources "in a female only atmosphere".. which they say