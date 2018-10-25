Speech to Text for Agencies partner for drug take back day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

//////// "local groups" are teaming-up "to keep our community safe" this weekend. news 10's "alia blackburn".. explains.. how "you" can take advantage. //////// [take pkg incue: "this parking lot... outcue: back to you." duration:0:57] <alia: this parking lot here at the meadows shopping center may not look like too much now... but this weekend it will be a one-stop shop to address several needs here in the community. it's a chance to possibly save lives. according to a national survey on drug use and health -- 6-point-2 million americans have abused controlled prescription drugs. experts say majority of those drugs came from home medicine cabinets of family and friends... chances and services for youth -- terre haute police and drug free vigo county are joining a national fight... on saturday -- volunteers will be on hand to help you get rid of presciptions you no longer need. kandace brown, coordinator for drug/alcohol task force "this is a safe and free way to get rid of those medications, and then the community is safer. the temptation has been taken away, those unused products are no longer needed so we can just take care of those for the families." alia: for more information including times and locations... visit our website... wthi-tv-dot-com. in terre haute... alia blackburn, back to you.> ////////