Barry Wolfe hearing update

Posted: Thu Oct 25 14:07:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 14:07:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Barry Wolfe hearing update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

6-o'clock". new details for you this afternoon.. in the case "of a former coach".. who once admitted "to sexually assaulting his players". "in june".. "barry wolfe" pleaded "guilty" "to sexual assault and abuse". "the judge" sentenced him to "60"-years "in prison". then "on august 17th".. "the court" received a letter "from wolfe". "3"-days later.. "the judge said".. "wolfe" wanted "to overturn his guilty plea". "the judge" took that to mean "it was a motion". "the court" notified wolfe's attorney who filed to be removed from the case "the next day". "today".. "the judge" held a hearing "with wolfe's court-appointed attorney" and "the state's attorney". "wolfe" has until december 28th to file any amended pleadings. "the state" will then be given a chance to respond. "another hearing" is set "for
