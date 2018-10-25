Clear

Terre Haute's East side to get new Starbucks

Posted: Thu Oct 25 09:30:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 09:30:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

set for january 3rd. starbucks will be coming to the east side of terre haute. the starbucks will actually be part of a strip mall. you'll find it on the northeast corner of state road 46 and new margaret drive. the starbucks will be one of four units that will make up the strip mall. it will have a drive-thru on the north end. according to starbucks, they'll start working on the store in the spring.
