Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

A nutritious diet is important for a healthy body.

Posted: Thu Oct 25 06:08:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 06:08:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

them..." a nutritious diet is important for a healthy body. that's why the digestive health associates held a "healthy eating summit". it took place at the landing in terre haute. organizers offered healthy eating advice, recipes, samples and snacks. best of all...it was free to
