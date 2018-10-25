Clear

The Will Center

Help is available to help people deal with seasonal Affective Disorder.

jon talks with danny wayne, assistant director from the will center. a grant has been extended to the center for the next year. free services available to those 55 years and older in a 10 county area. help is available to help people deal with seasonal affective disorder. -help also available to help the visually impaired with assistive technology. low vision support groups are available. the will center is a nonprofit, community based, nonresidential organization that is run by and for people with disabilities and provides the following services: individual advocacy systems advocacy information and referral independent living skills training assistive technology information ada information peer counseling transition serving:clay, parke, putnam, vermillion
